Young Entrepreneurs Take On The Big Market

Students from across Northern Ireland are getting the opportunity to learn vital business lessons at the up and coming Young Enterprise event set to place at the start of December.

Over 700 students from across Northern Ireland will showcase their start-up businesses at an event in Belfast next week. Pupils from 60 schools on the Young Enterprise Big Market programme have developed their products from conception to production in just three months.The programme takes each student on a business start-up journey that gives them their first opportunity to trade and launch their product in The Big Market held at St George’s Market on Wednesday December 6th.

On the programme students are responsible for creating an initial product concept, developing their product, creating a business plan, raising capital and then marketing and selling their products to the general public.Over 70 businesses consisting of young people from ages of 10-18 will be selling everything from jewellery, coffee, baby products, gifts and phone apps to crafts and books amongst other things.Throughout the event Northern Ireland business leaders will judge the young people’s companies on the day. Partnering with the Young Enterprise for the event is Belfast City Council who provide St George’s Market as the venue.

Funded by the Department of Education the Young Enterprise Big Market Programme has become an essential part of business learning for young people across the country. One of the most important elements of the Big Market Programme is the opportunity for anyone to attend as customers fro 10-2pm at St George’s Market on Wednesday December 2nd. This gives students the opportunity to be able to gain valuable insight into their own product as well as learn about the importance of marketing and selling products.

Check further details here: www.yeni.co.uk/bigmarket