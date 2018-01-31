Top Performing Castle Estate

Castle Leslie Estate has been recognised as a winner in three categories in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards. They scooped the awards for one of the Top 25 Hotels in Ireland, Top 25 Hotels for Romance in Ireland and Top 25 Best for Service in Ireland. These accolades, which honour hospitality excellence, are given only to establishments that consistently achieve outstanding traveller reviews on TripAdvisor. Only the top-performing 10 per cent of businesses listed on TripAdvisor receive these prestigious awards. To qualify, businesses must maintain an overall rating of four or higher, out of a possible five and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months. Additional criteria include the volume of reviews received within the last 12 months.

Castle Leslie is situated on 1,000 acres of Irish countryside, surrounded with ancient woodland and glittering lakes. It is one of the last great Irish castle estates still in the hands of its founding family and offers authentic original interiors and old-style hospitality and complete respite from the world.

The Lodge is the social hub of the Estate and brings locals and guests together in an atmosphere of conviviality and comfort. It houses Conor’s Bar, the 2 AA Rosette award winning Snaffles Restaurant and The Victorian Treatment Rooms.

The Old Stable Mews and Village Cottages are the perfect spot for guests that want the convenience of hotel living combined with private luxury home rental.

A host of activities are on offer including pike fishing for the nature enthusiast, a private cinema for movie buffs, exceptional walking trails for those who want to breathe in fresh country air, kayaking and clay pigeon shooting for the more adventurous, hot air balloon-rides for those looking for exhilaration, falconry for those to experience nature up close, a fabulous spa for rejuvenation and of course the famous world-class equestrian centre.

