Belmont Orthodontics Opens In Downpatrick

Belmont Orthodontics recently opened their new specialist practice in Downpatrick. Grainee O’Regan and Paul Clifford started Belmont Orthodontics 15 years ago in Belfast. The practice is renowned for its work having offered orthodontics to adults and children in a friendly, modern environment. The brand new practice brings the same highly regarded services to Downpatrick where they will be joined by a skilled team including orthodontics John- Mark Chapman and Mark all. They look forward to welcoming patients to their to their Downpatrick and Belfast practices.