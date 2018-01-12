Branagh In Belfast Film Festival

Freedom of the city of Belfast has been granted to Belfast born legend, Sir Kenneth Branagh. As part of the freedom celebrations the city will be hosting a pop up film festival ‘Branagh in Belfast’ in Partnership with Film Hub NI on Tuesday 30th January.

The events of the festival will take place across the city in a range of venues with many spectacular showings of the actors many movies. Some of the main highlights of the festival include a screening of the live action Cinderella at Belfast Castle with audiences encouraged to dress up as their favourite princess and Dunkirk which is being screened on-board the HMS Caroline.

More films being shown throughout the city on the day include ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ at Queen’s Film Theatre, ‘My Week With Marilyn’ at The Lyric Theatre and ‘Harry Potter’ at Belfast Castle. Full details on the ‘Branagh in Belfast’ programme can be found on the council website www.belfastcity.gov.uk/branaghinbelfast

Belfast City Council are marking this occasion by doing things a little bit differently, getting out into the community and involving as many people as possible; in particular, young people and aspiring young actors. As part of the celebrations Into Film and Cinemagic are also coordinating showings of some of Sir Kenneth’s work across several schools in the city to give children the opportunity to enjoy the Belfast born actor’s work. The main event the ‘Sir Kenneth Branagh and Friends’ Freedom ceremony will take place at the Ulster Hall on Tuesday 30th January at 7pm. Belfast residents can apply for free tickets to the via Belfast City Council’s website www.belfastcity.gov.uk/branaghinbelfast

Sir Kenneth described being made a Freeman as an “incredible honour from his home town. It took great care of me until the age of nine. It gave me a profound sense of family, a magnificent landscape to play in, and a Belfast sense of humour that is a constant boisterous reminder to never take yourself too seriously. I’m proud to say that you can take the boy out of Belfast, but you can’t take Belfast out of the boy. This is an incredible honour from my home town and I am humbled to be included in a roll call that includes artists like Van Morrison and Michael Longley.”

Follow #branaghinbelfast on Twitter to stay up to date