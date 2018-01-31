Burns Night Celebrations

The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association Northern Ireland Branch celebrated Robert Burns’ birthday following their Branch Meeting at the end of January in Lisburn. RSPBANI Project Manager Ian Burrows of the Drumlough Pipe Band, played the Burns tune ‘A Mans A Man for A’ That’ as he piped in the haggis and the address to the haggis was given by the Winston Pinkerton (RSPBANI President). Guest enjoyed haggis, neeps & tatties, pavlova/trifle, tea and coffee. The afternoon of food, music and craic was a fitting tribute to the life, works and spirit of the great Scottish bard who was born on 25th January 1759 and died aged just 37 on 21st July 1796.