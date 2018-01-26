Celebrating the birthday of Robert Burns at the Linen Hall Library

David Gilliland (Ulster-Scots Community Network Operations Director) layed a wreath on behalf of the Ulster-Scots Agency at the Robert Burns statue located in the main reception area of the Linen Hall Library, erected in memory of his remarkable contribution to literature. The library is home to the largest collection of Burns material in the world, outside of Scotland. Prior to the wreath laying, John Erskine (Ulster-Scots Language Society) gave the Selkirk Grace.