Celebrating the birthday of Robert Burns at the Linen Hall Library


David Gilliland (Ulster-Scots Community Network Operations Director) layed  a wreath on behalf of the Ulster-Scots Agency at the Robert Burns statue located in the main reception area of the Linen Hall Library, erected in memory of his remarkable contribution to literature.  The library is home to the largest collection of Burns material in the world, outside of Scotland.  Prior to the wreath laying, John Erskine (Ulster-Scots Language Society) gave the Selkirk Grace.
John Erskine (Ulster-Scots Language Society), Deborah Douglas (Programme Manager, Linen Hall Library) and David Gilliland (Ulster-Scots Community Network Operations Director) pictured at the wreath laying at the Robert Burns statue in the Linen Hall Library.
David Gilliland (Ulster-Scots Community Network Operations Director) pictured laying a wreath at the Robert Burns statue in the Linen Hall Library. Looking on is John Erskine (Ulster-Scots Language Society) who gave the Selkirk Grace.
John Erskine (Ulster-Scots Language Society) pictured giving the Selkirk Grace.
Alister McReynolds, Catriona Holmes (Development Officer, Ulster Scots Agency) and Dr Frank Ferguson.
The Robert Burns statue in the Linen Hall Library, Belfast erected in memory of his remarkable contribution to literature.
David Gilliland (Ulster-Scots Community Network Operations Director), Deborah Douglas (Programme Manager, Linen Hall Library), Matthew Warwick (Ulster-Scots Community Network) and Catriona Holmes (Development Officer, Ulster Scots Agency).
David Gilliland (Ulster-Scots Community Network Operations Director), John Kelly (RSPBANI Honorary Vice-President), Matthew Warwick (Ulster-Scots Community Network) and Catriona Holmes (Development Officer, Ulster Scots Agency).