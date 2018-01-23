Gradam Ceoil Awards – The Oscars Of Traditional Music

TG4’s Gradam Ceoil music awards, know as the Oscars of traditional music, is set to bring stars from the stage and the screen to Belfast Waterfront on the 4th February 2018. For the first time since the trad music extravaganza began, it will be held in Belfast City with the two hour concert being broadcast live on TG4 and worldwide on www.tg4.ie. A total of seven awards will be given out on the night, with live performances from:

Musician of the Year: Frankie Gavin with guests Alec Finn, Colm Murphy & Máirtín O’Connor, original members of De Danna. Frankie is legendary fiddle player and has played and recorded around the world, collaborating with everyone from Andy Irvine, The Rolling Stones, Elvis Costello, Stéphane Grappelli, and Frankie Goes to Hollywood, and in 2010 became reputedly the fastest fiddle-player in the world, with an entry in the Guinness Book of Records.

Young Musician of the Year: Clare Friel with sisters, presented by Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, Altan. Clare is from Glasgow and has emerged as one of the most exciting young traditional musicians on the scene today. Her family background has a shared heritage between Donegal and Scotland with her songs reflecting the history of migration and the cultural traffic.

Singer of the Year: Máire Ní Chéileachair, presented by Nell Ní Chróinín and Conchubhar Ó Luasa. Maire from Cork is known as one of the sweetest voices in Irish music. She is both a singer and teacher and has been teaching sean-nós singing in her native area for many years in the Aisling Gheal scheme.

Special Contribution Award: Pádraigín Ní Uallacháin, presented by Stephen Rea. Pádragín will perform with guests, The Voice Squad. Pádraigín is a local recipient. The acclaimed singer, researcher, poet and composer is based in South Armagh.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Patsy Hanly, presented by and featuring a guest performance with Matt Molloy, The Chieftains. Patsy is from Co. Roscommon, who has taught and performed at festivals worldwide.

Musical Collaboration: CONCERT created by Colin Dunne with Sinéad Rushe and Mel Mercier.

Special Award: The Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band. They will open the show with a special montage filmed in iconic locations around Belfast, ahead of their performance. Widely considered at the pinnacle of their game on a global scale, The FMM have brought Irish traditional music to audiences and peers across the world, and have set standards of excellence that others aspire to.

Showcasing the very best of Irish music and song, Gradam Ceoil celebrates musicians from Ireland and across the world. The award winners who are world-class musicians, will perform on the night, alongside many well-known faces.

