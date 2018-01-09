Kick Start The New Year

With the New Year comes new goals and focusing on fitness and healthy eating are normally at the top of the list. From January 2nd 2018, Lidl has an incredible range of healthy foods, workout equipment, cooking appliances and yoga wear in all 38 stores across Northern Ireland, so there will be no excuses for not reaching your 2018 goals!

Products available in the cooking appliance range include the ultimate appliance to kick off your new year’s resolution and help get you back on track after the festive period. Lidl’s Silvercrest Nutrition Mixer, perfect for a post-Christmas cleanse. In the Health food range and back by popular demand is HealthyCo’s Proteinella Chocolate Hazelnut Spread which has gone down a treat with customers and Lidl is excited to introduce the new flavour, Proteinella White Chocolate Spread, a tasty chocolate spread with no added sugar, no palm oil and with added protein. The Organic Crunchy and Creamy Peanut Butter contains 99% peanuts and salt and is ideal for baking or as a healthy snack.

Everyone can now enjoy a chocolate square without guilt thanks to lidl’s Belgian Chocolate with No Added Sugar. The delicious 100g bars are available in Milk Chocolate, Hazelnut and Dark Chocolate. Also new to the range is Protein Coffee in Cappuccino and Vanilla flavour , Protein Crisps in Paprika, Sea Salt and Sour Cream and Organic Almond and Organic Coconut Milk.For those sticking to a certain diet programme, the Weight Watchers range contains both sweet and savoury meals with a mix & match 3 for 4 deal and for those on alternative diets, there is a selection of Quorn products with a mix & match deal 3 for 5.

Not to be forgotten is Lidl’s selection of Yoga wear. High quality and stylish pieces at an affordable price, for less than £12, you can style a complete Yoga outfit, including a Yoga Top, Yoga Leggings or Harem Pants and a Yoga Mat. When bought together they are just £11.99 instead of the normal retail price of £15.97. The advantage of Yoga is that it can be practised anywhere with minimal equipment. The most essential piece you need is an Exercise Mat also available, Yoga Accessories which include a Yoga Strap, Yoga Blocks, Pilates Rings, Toning and Yoga Balls. These accessories promote stretching and help reach more difficult yoga poses, and provide support for balance and stretching exercises. The Balance Cushion is great for beginners to help learn yoga poses, strengthen the core and improve posture.

The Fitness Equipment range is also worth checking out. Having high quality fitness equipment can help you accomplish your fitness goals in the comfort of your own home and make working out a lot more convenient especially in the dark winter months. Lidl’s Fitness Trampoline is a fun way to ease yourself into your fitness routine. It helps improve balance, coordination, strength, stamina and flexibility. The Multi Trainer has a variety of 6 abdominal, arm, back and leg exercises that uses your own body weight ensuring a full body workout. The air resistance Rowing Machine offers a smooth, strong rowing stroke that is excellent for all types of workouts. One of the main benefits is that air rowers closely mimic the resistance felt while rowing on water which makes it a preferred machine for at home workouts.

All products are available in Lidl’s 38 stores in Northern Ireland from January 2nd while stocks last.