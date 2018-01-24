A Little Respect For Erasure

If you’re a child of the 80s, Whiskey Micks Bar in Downpatrick is the place to be, this Friday 26 January. Jim Clarke, UK’s leading Erasure tribute and runner up in ITV’s Stars in Their Eyes, will be taking to the stage to perform Erasure’s hits on the night making his Co. Down debut. H is performance will be followed by U105’s drive time presenter Johnny Hero who will be DJ and keep the 80s themed party going. Andy Bell, lead singer of Erasure, was so impressed with Jim during his ITV performance that he donated an Erasure Platinum Disk and his own outfits as a token gesture and thank you for keeping his music alive. Tickets are available at the door. Over 21s only.