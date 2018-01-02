‘Out To Lunch’ Festival – Let The Winter Celebrations Continue

The festive celebrations may be over but that doesn’t mean that the party has to stop! This January marks the 13th year of “Out to Lunch”, the bespoke boutique winter festival that reaches the parts others can’t. The festival kicks off the new year in style from Friday, 5th January and runs until Sunday 28th January.

This year’s highlights include Shirley Collins, Moon Duo, Wolfgang Flür, the heady afro-electronic swirl of Ibibio Sound Machine, Hazel O’Connor, The 4 of Us, The Story of Carole King & James Taylor, Opera for Lunch, DJ Yoda’s Stranger Things Mixtape, Bernard McLaverty, Hollie McNish, Andrew Maxwell, Andrew Ince and Iain Lee.

Harpist/ Singer Amy McAllister, below helps with programme distribution ahead of her performance at this year’s Out to Lunch Arts Festival! For full programme info, go to www.cqaf.com Out to Lunch is generously supported by principle funder Arts Council of Northern Ireland (Lottery Fund), Belfast City Council, Department of Communities and Krombacher & Erdinger.

Images by Bernie McAllister (Argyll Images)