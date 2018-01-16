Mental Health Awareness

Victoria Square have launched their charity partnership for 2018 which this year focuses on improving mental health across Northern Ireland. With rising rates of anxiety and depression in Northern Ireland, their five chosen charities include, Addiction NI, Action mental health, Aware, Curse Bereavement Care and PIPS (Public Initative for Prevention of Suicide and Self Harm.

Northern Ireland’s premier shopping destination sees over 200,000 customers weekly. With the statics showing that 1 in 4 people are suffering or have suffered with bad mental health this means a high number of their customers have been affected in some way by the issues these charities support. The aim of their commitment is not only to raise money but to educate and encourage others to become more aware of both their own and of others mental health.

Victoria square has hosted several fundraising events such as the annual Halloween Pumpkin Patch and Christmas Gift Wrapping. their efforts will continue into 2018. For more information on the Victoria Square Cause of the Year 2018, please see victoriasquare.com