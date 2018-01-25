New NI Hospice Building Gets Royal Seal Of Approval

The new £13m Northern Ireland Hospice building in Belfast was officially opened by the Her Royal Highness The Countess of Wessex. The Royal visitor, unveiled a plaque to commemorate the opening of the charity’s dementia-friendly facility which provides specialist palliative care services to people from all over Northern Ireland in the Hospice and in the community. It is the first dementia-friendly hospice of its kind in the UK.

The adult hospice, located in the north of the city nearby the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, was completed and opened last spring, with 18 private en-suite bedrooms, private gardens, rehabilitation suites, a community nursing hub and a dedicated Education and Research Centre, making it a world leader in palliative care.

During her visit, HRH enjoyed a tour of the new Hospice, meeting clinical and corporate staff and volunteers. She also took the opportunity to spend time with patients. Northern Ireland Hospice work hard to advocate for the importance of a palliative care approach for all those living with a life-limiting condition. This new facility has enabled them to expand their reach, pioneering a palliative care approach to those with a dementia, cardiac, respiratory or neurological diagnosis.

Northern Ireland Hospice has been at the heart of the community since it began, and has previously welcome Her Royal Highness, Queen Elizabeth, in 1991 and the Prince of Wales in 1998. Before departing, the Royal visitor was presented with a gift on behalf of Northern Ireland Hospice, by Rathmore Grammar School pupil Kevin Donnelly Jnr. Kevin’s mother, Sharon Donnelly, who sadly passed away in October 2017, was cared for at Hospice.