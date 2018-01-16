Starting 2018 in Style

Here at Ulster Tatler we started 2018 in style with our striking January front cover from the wonderful Aesthetic Skin Clinic, Belfast.

Their first clinic opened in 2001 and soon after marked the start of the clinics 15 years (so far) of working with the Ulster Tatler, starting with a feature in our ‘new kids on the block’ article and progressing to our front cover. The relationship is not all that has grown over the years. At the time aesthetic medicine was a new specialty and John, a Belfast boy, was at the forefront. The ASC has gone from being one of the first clinics in Belfast to offer anti wrinkle injections and fillers to become a group of clinics in both Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands with award winning doctors offering a vast range of cutting edge treatments and technologies.

Dr John Curran is widely recognised by the profession as a master in the field of cosmetic dermatology. At the Aesthetics awards last year in London he was honoured with a lifetime achievement award for services to aesthetic medicine as well as being named in the top 30 doctors in the UK delivering ‘state of the art’ results in skin rejuvenation.

The Belfast Clinic has recently undergone a transformation to refurbish the interior to reflect the clean aesthetic lines of the flagship clinic in Guernsey. The Clinic offers a fab range of treatments that are definitley worth checking out. Details of all their treatments available can be found here: https://www.askinclinic.co.uk

See the January issue of Ulster Tatler for the Aesthetic Skin Clinic’s feature on the new power facials creating a buzz in 2018.