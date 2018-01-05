Swap The Winter Blues for Blue Skies This January

Forget the January blues and get yourself down to the Holiday World Show this month!

Now in it’s 26th year the show will transform Belfast’s Titanic Exhibition Centre into a lively celebration of all things travel-related from Friday January 19 – Sunday January 21, with many major companies and destinations coming to Belfast to answer Northern Ireland’s insatiable demand to travel.

Anthea Turner is headed to open the Belfast Telegraph Holiday World show which will open the doors of opportunity for hundreds of travel-related businesses, showcasing deals and destinations to an expected audience of 20,000+ potential travellers.

The event, firmly established as one of Northern Ireland’s largest and best-attended annual public exhibitions, is a rich global marketplace for deals and destinations, featuring exhibitors from close to home and from all four corners of the world, presenting just about every style of vacation experience alongside an array of travel-themed entertainment, complimented by competitions, attractions and special show-only offers. The three-day show provides opportunities to discover what’s new, to chat with the industry professionals, gather expert information, check out destinations and compare prices … all under one roof. Whether you’re there to buy or to browse, it’s also a favourite family outing as audiences prepare to shake off the winter blues and think about blue skies ahead.

Specialist pavilions will be available, including The Cruise Pavilion, the Honeymoon & Wedding Destinations Pavilion, and the popular Caravan & Motorhome Show, along with the return of the 50+Village. Amongst the desirable destinations set to tempt show-goers in 2018 will be family favourites such as Spain and France. Air Canada will be at the Belfast show for the first time, while America will have a major presence at the show. Florida and New York holidays have retained their popularity with local audiences but this year there will be opportunities to explore further with new representations from Alabama, Atlantic City, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Jersey and Tennessee. For those with an appetite for far-flung destinations, the choice has never been broader or more exciting. There will be national tourism organisations for countries as diverse as Cyprus, Malta, Tunisia and Thailand ready to tempt travelers to new horizons.

Holiday World will be staged at Titanic Exhibition Centre, situated on Queen’s Road in Titanic Quarter, close to Titanic Belfast and just opposite the Titanic Studios where the global hit fantasy series Game of Thrones is filmed.

The Belfast Telegraph Holiday World show will be open from 1:00pm – 6:00pm on Friday 19 January and from 11:00am – 5:30pm on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 January. Tickets are £5 for adults; £4 for Senior Citizens and £3 for Students. A £10 family ticket admits two adults and up to four children.

To find out more visit holidayworldshow.com.