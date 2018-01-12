Win Tickets To West Side Story

Belfast Music and Drama Society, a non-professional musical company, is giving Ulster Tatler readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to their performance of West Side Story at Grand Opera House Belfast, Wednesday 7th – Saturday 10th February 2018.

Based on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, West Side Story transports the classic tale to the streets of 1950s New York in the middle of a fierce turf war. With two young lovers, two rival gangs and one of Musical Theatre’s greatest scores packed with unforgettable songs, including Somewhere, America, and I Feel Pretty.

For your chance to win a pair of tickets enter the competition via the link here: www.ulstertatler.com/competitions/

Good luck!

Visit www.gohbelfast.co.uk for booking details.