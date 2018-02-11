‘The Ultimate School Trip’ makes its way to NI

A pair of yetis were spotted roaming the hallways of two Northern Ireland primary schools yesterday.

There was no need for alarm thankfully as Kumar and Maiya, mascots from the Sol Katmandu Park and Resort in Majora, jetted their way in to Blythefield Primary School, Belfast and Seaview Primary School in Glenarm, Ballymena to tell the children about a massive nationwide schools competition, ran by Jet2holidays.

‘The Ultimate School Trip’ competition gives children across the UK the chance to win the school trip of a lifetime to an award-winning Spanish resort with their classmates and teachers.

Northern Ireland was one of the final stops on the tour and Kumar and Maiya were happy to teach the pupils at Blythefield PS and Seaview PS their unique language and demonstrate their special breakfast dance, explaining all about their home of Sol Katmandu and how they can enter the competition to win an all-expenses paid trip there in April this year.

Nine schools in total, will win a place on the Ultimate School Trip which promises to be both fun and educational, including workshops which will focus on science, history, drama and crafts, as well as giving pupils all the excitement you would expect from a school trip overseas. Workshops will be ran by celebrities, including children’s TV favourite’s ‘Dick and Dom’.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said that they have loved going on the tour and roadshow in Northern Ireland as school trips provide so many amazing memories and the cannot wait to give children an opportunity to learn so many new things while also being able to have the chance to go on a once-in-a-lifetime trip.

A total of 45 classes across the UK and Northern Ireland will be shortlisted to enter in the competition, all of which will have the chance to win £1,000 worth of vouchers for brand new school equipment and the nine lucky classes chosen as winners will get to jet off on the amazing trip from Friday April 20th until Sunday April 22nd 2018.

For more information on the competition, visit http://ultimateschooltrip.jet2holidays.com/