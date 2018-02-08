50 YEARS IN BUSINESS

The Marylebone kitchen from Hayburn & Co. is equally comfortable residing in an urban or rural home setting. The design features clean lines, beaded framing and the addition of subtle curves.

The kitchen was designed with the impressive La Cornue Château G4 being the focal point. It was important to bring together the French look of the range and the industrial feel of the Sub Zero fridge freezer.

The cabinetry is painted in ‘Parchment’, one of the colours from the new range of paints by Hayburn & Co. The dark granite is Silver Galaxy and with a simple straight edge profile it emulates the simplicity of the industrial design.

To celebrate 50 years of business, Hayburn & Co. are relaunching the showroom in Ballymena. The showroom now features three recently launched kitchen collections; The Cavendish, The Hampton and The Marylebone.

