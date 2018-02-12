Armagh – A City On The Rise

Armagh is a city on the rise, with a regeneration scheme having been announced for the city by the ABC Council and Heritage Lottery Fund at a special event at The Palace, Armagh. The aim is to revamp the historic city centre of Armagh and turn iconic but underused buildings into exciting attractions, for both local people and tourists to enjoy. An investment of £6.3 million will gear towards the repair of almost 30 properties in key buildings in Armagh’s protected conservation area, including Upper English Street and Russell Street. The transformation plan also aims to develop 5,000 square metres of historic floor space, putting it back into sustainable use. The five-year Armagh City Townscape Heritage project will be led by the Armagh City Townscape Heritage Partnership, with support from Council and the Heritage Lottery Fund. The overall heritage-led regeneration project will be very advantageous for Armagh, with the creation of almost 50 new jobs over the five years and a further 30 jobs once it is complete. Several existing businesses in the city will also directly benefit from the scheme, with the revitalisation project being predicted to boost the local economy, bringing millions of pounds to the city’s tourism industry.