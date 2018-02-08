BASSETTS SPLASH OUT ON NEW SHOWROOM

Bassetts, Northern Ireland’s largest bathroom, heating and tile company, has announced the refurbishment of its Omagh branch, located on Dromore Road, with the opening of a newly redesigned showroom to showcase its growing range of bathroom and tile designs alongside a broad range of plumbing and heating products. Omagh branch manager, Trevor Gilfillan, commented: “We are proud to be able to give our customers the best ranges at the best price and although there have been many changes, our good old fashioned, high standard of customer service will always remain the same”.

