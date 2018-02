The Birthstone Snail Exhibition by Dawn Crothers was showcased in Whalley Fine Art. The show was opened by Dame Mary Peters and was in aid of her charity the ‘Dame Mary Peters Trust’ which supports young people in sport. Each of the 12 birthstone snails were hand finished and decorated by Dawn and she also produced one large scale circular painting which encapsulates all the birthstones on one canvas which measures 4ft in diameter.