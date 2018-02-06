Charles Hurst raising Awareness

Charles Hurst Motorcycle Village joined forces with BBB Motorcycle Club and leading mental health charity, AWARE recently for the chance to have won a superbike. The giveaway which took place at the NI Motorcycle Festive ran on Friday 2nd of February to Sunday the 4th February.

Attendees had their chance to chance their luck at guessing the winning combination at the Charles Hurst Motorcycle Village’s ‘Break the Safe’ stand to be in with a chance of winning a superbike with £15,000. All funds raised over the weekend went to Northern Ireland’s leading mental health charity, AWARE, who provide support groups, information outreach sessions and deliver mental health programmes to communities, schools, colleges and workplaces.

David White, Head of Business for Charles Hurst Motorcycle Village said that they were delighted to partner with such a worthwhile and active charity as AWARE provide such essential services around and right across Northern Ireland through education and supporting people affected by depression. He also added that not only was it such a fantastic opportunity to win a superbike but it was also a chance to learn more about the work that AWARE does and also a chance to raise essential funds for the charity.

Lesley Wright, Community and Events Fundraising Officer for AWARE, said that they were encouraging everyone to take part and that not only was the event an amazing time for everyone, but everyone also had a chance to help out with raising money for AWARE, the only charity in Northern Ireland that works exclusively for those with depression and bipolar disorder.

Those who were keen had a go at cracking the safe were asked for a small donation for taking part in the competition, most gave a recommended donation of £3 to be in with the chance to have won the £19,500 bike. Whoever cracked the code had the opportunity to drive away on any one of the top three bikes available: a ‘Yamaha YZF-R1’, ‘BMW S 1000RR’ or ‘Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP’.