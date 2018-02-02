CIPR Taking The Industry Global

Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) in Northern Ireland recently held their AGM at Clifton House Belfast, welcoming over 50 PR professionals to the event. CIPR’s new committee chair of Northern Ireland, Chris Pollock, Senior account manager at LK communications in Holywood, spoke at the AGM about how the professional body is committed to the goal of having the local industry hold its head high on the global stage and become a vibrant world class communications sector.

Northern Ireland already boasts the highest concentration of chartered practitioners in the UK with an ever growing membership. This included the large number of students graduating in PR, Marketing and related degrees. CIPR committee chair, Chris Pollock aims to ensure that these new recruits are welcomed, nurtured and encouraged as they find their place in the small yet thriving industry.

During the AGM outgoing chair Sinead Doyle of MCE peformed her final duties, presenting Rachel Burgoyne, Marketing and Communications Manager at the Cancer Fund for Children, and CIPR NI committee member, with the Chair’s Award, in recognition of her unwavering dedication and enthusiasm to her duties.Elected as new committee members were Haley Adams, Smarts Communicate; Lisa Rice, Navigator Blue; Clare Hiles, ASG and Conán Meehan from the Ulster University.

Tribute was paid to Sinead for her tireless efforts and to Seona McGrath of Smarts, Jane Williams of JComms and Sara McCracken of the Controlled Schools Support Council, as they step down from the committee. Chris added, “It goes without saying that I am delighted and honoured to accept the role of Committee Chair for the CIPR in Northern Ireland and I look forward to driving home the importance of a team approach with a focused calendar of engaging, informative and inspiring events. We all need to ensure that knowledge transfer and theory is brought back into the workplace and realised in the form of ideas, content, creativity and clearly defined strategy that will ultimately bolster bottom lines.”

