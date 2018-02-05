Co writers of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Galway Girl’ behind ‘Night Ride to Armagh’

World-renowned Irish folk musicians, Brian Finnegan and Sean Og Graham produce ‘Night Ride to Armagh’, following their success with Ed Sheeran.

Ed Sheeran’s supporting act for his sold out Dublin show, ‘Beoga with Brian Finnegan’ have took their high profile success and followed it with a re-imagined style of music. Their new style of music, used to tell the story of Armagh from the eyes of a visitor captures everything that Armagh has to offer and comes complete with a promotional video on the ‘Visit Armagh’ website which has been recently re-launched.

It was originally created by musician, Brian Finnegan, who took upon himself to re-record and bring new life to the piece with a contemporary twist. A key feature of the reworked sound would have to be the different sounds that have been used.

The merging of Irish music and Lambeg drum is a key factor in the music to reflect on how the present day, modern Armagh has such an amazing background and a rich history, reflecting on the Celtic legends and mythologies associated with the city.

Sean Og Graham, founding member of Beoga performed the music which he arranged and produced with Brian Finnegan, Liam Bradley, John Joe Kelly, Aidan O Rourke and Lambeg and snare drummer, Mark Wilson was a hit as it was set to support the launch of a five-year tourism development strategy.

Brian Finnegan, ‘Night Ride to Armagh’ composer said that he was delighted when he was approached to re-imagine and bring new life to the piece of music as it was a great ending to a memorable week as he performed with Ed Sheeran and Beoga at the O2 Arena.

The group, who originate from Co. Antrim, have performed at Glastonbury and also featured on Ed Sheeran’s award-winning album ‘Divide’. The band have also been shortlisted for a Grammy, performed with the Ulster Orchestra at the BBC Proms and have even been presented with a certificate of Congressional Recognition from the US House of Representatives, and now they are currently writing an album with Johnny McDaid of Snow Patrol and Foy Vance.

To view the ‘Night Ride to Armagh’ video, please visit www.visitarmagh.com.