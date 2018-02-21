Corporate Colours Day for Autism NI

This April, Autism NI are celebrating World Autism Awareness Month with their new ‘Making Sense of Autism’ campaign. As part of the campaign they are encouraging workplaces to hold a ‘Corporate Colours Day’. In Northern Ireland, just 16% of Autistic adults are in full-time employment. Through this campaign, Autism NI is calling for all businesses to take positive steps to become more accessible for individuals with Autism – both as valued employees and customers.

Autism NI Corporate Fundraising Manager Sarah-Jayne wants companies to embrace their corporate colour and stand-up for Autism. All you need to do is choose a day within the month of April and ask all staff to wear your corporate colour. This can be socks, a tie, scarf, shirt or go all out and dress head-to-toe in that colour and then donate to Autism NI. The ‘Corporate Colours Day’ encourages employees to think about the Autism Spectrum and that all individuals are different just like the colour spectrum. Top local businesses Savills, Blush Boutique, Trust Ford and Lloyds Banking are all getting behind ‘Corporate Colours Day’. The charity’s aim is to get as many different coloured businesses within Northern Ireland to take part.

Alongside this campaign the charity will be holding ‘Making Sense of Autism’ Family Fun Days throughout Northern Ireland. On Saturday 14th April at venues including Belfast City Hall, Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena, Lakeland Forum, Enniskillen and Guildhall Derry/Londonderry and on Saturday 21st April at Lagan Valley Leisureplex, Lisburn from 1pm – 4pm. There will also be fun awareness activities that your friends and family or school can get involved in including our ‘Walk 5k A Day’ and the ‘School’s Sensory Challenge’ all taking place during World Autism Awareness Month.

Autism NI is a local charity providing life-changing services for the 30,000 individuals living with Autism throughout Northern Ireland and they rely on your help to improve the lives of children and adults living with the daily challenges of this hidden disability.

For further information or to request a ‘Corporate Colours Day’ fundraising pack contact Sarah-Jayne on 028 9040 1729 (option 3), email Sarah-Jayne@autismni.org or visit www.autismni.org.