Corick House Hosts Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI Winter Gala

Corick House in Clogher was the setting for the Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI Winter Gala on Saturday Night where over 300 guests came to show their support for this worthy cause.

The event was organised by Dungannon man Barry Williamson who has been tirelessly fundraising for the charity following the death of his wife in 2016. Alison Williamson was diagnosed with a rare form of lymphoma in 2015 and sadly passed away just nine months later, leaving behind her husband Barry and their two children, Mya and Rhys.

An inspirational man, Barry has raised over £60,000 for Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI with a number of fundraising events and challenges throughout the past two years. This gala was a great opportunity to highlight the efforts of many friends and family members who have helped along the way.

The gala was kindly sponsored by Starplan fitted furniture.

Three people in Northern Ireland are diagnosed with blood cancer every day, making it the United Kingdom’s fifth most common cancer by diagnosis and the third biggest killer. This frightening statistic is a stark reminder that although research has come a long way the outlook for many blood cancer patients remains poor.

Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI is the only charity in Northern Ireland dedicated to funding research into the causes and cures of blood cancers. Established as the Northern Ireland Leukaemia Research Fund by the McDowell family in 1964 following the death of their daughter, the charity has since invested over £12.5 million pounds to life saving research.

Based at the Centre for Cancer Research and Cell Biology (CCRCB) at Queens University Belfast, the charity funds research into the causes and cures of leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma in Northern Ireland by supporting laboratory research, clinical trials and education. All money raised by the charity is spent in Northern Ireland and 85% of all money raised goes into research.