Name: Danielle McClenaghan

Age: 24

Wedding Date: 26th July 2018

Venue: Tullyglass House Hotel

How did your fiancé propose?

Ryan proposed on the 1st of January 2017 on White Park Bay beach. With being the middle of winter it was absolutely freezing!

Did you have a say in the ring or was it a surprise?

It was a complete surprise. Ryan went and picked it the day before, but he did choose well.

What was the first thing you planned for your wedding?

The first thing that we organised was the venue and the church. It meant that we could organise everything else with a date in mind and then we had a countdown to the wedding.

What has been the best part of planning the big day so far?

The best thing so far is the moments that catch me off guard, like the realisation that we are going to be family, or this is actually happening. I have to say trying on dresses has been a lot of fun also!

How do you avoid the stress of organising a wedding?

To avoid stress I keep a diary for all our appointments. This helps us plan everything and keeps the stress levels low. It’s also important that you make time for yourself and take in everything. It is a massive change and it is nice to have time just to soak it all in.

Do you have a theme in mind for your wedding?

Yes – but if I say any more I’ll give too much away.

How many bridesmaids are you going to have?

I intend to have my two sisters Kerry McClenaghan and Louise McClenaghan and then my little cousin Tess McAuley.

What are you most looking forward to on the big day?

There is so much I’m looking forward to. I can’t wait for Ryan to see me in my dress, I can’t wait for the dinner and I’m really excited for the party at night. It should be really good fun.

Do you have any ideas of what you will do for your hen do?

To be honest I’m hoping Kerry and my mum will organise that. I’ve heard a few stories here and there of o trip to Portrush for the weekend and few other crazy ideas, but hopefully they don’t go too mad.

What input has your fiancé had in the planning?

Ryan has had a say in pretty much everything, apart from dresses and the like, as I believe it is our wedding and not just my wedding. If we can decide on stuff together now, we can make decisions better when we are married.

Where do you hope to honeymoon?

Ryan is planning the honeymoon, I want it to be a surprise as I think I will have enough to do up until then.