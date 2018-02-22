Eastside Awards Win For Little Wing Pizzeria

Little Wing Pizzeria have won the Eastside Awards Business Contribution to the Community.

Geri Wright of awards sponsor Phoenix Gas and Jonathan McAlpin, Eastside Awards committee chair, congratulated Jamie Mendez of Little Wing Pizzeria. The Eastside Awards judges commented on the work of Little Wing Pizzeria in supporting local schools and children’s sporting clubs. And their committment to making a positive impact in their local area.

Phoenix Natural Gas Ltd Communications Manager, Geri Wright commented that the company were delighted to sponsor the Eastside Awards to recognise and reward talent within the East Belfast community in which Phoenix Natural Gas are based as well as showcasing the best of the East as a hub for creativity, culture and innovation.

Jonathan McAlpin, Chief Executive of East Belfast Enterprise and Chair of Eastside Awards Committee, commented that the awards are a fitting way to celebrate all that is great about East Belfast and have proven to be a magnificent success. The success of the awards last year was testament to the talent of the local community and the contributions made through business, voluntary and community work.