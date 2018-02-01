Holly Conlon and her fiancé Ashley

Ashley had arranged a trip to Scotland for my birthday and we started our weekend away by a night at the Slieve Russell. I had forgotten my swimming costume so stopped off on the way to buy one, I went to try it on and got into the dressing gown. Ashley said he wanted to tell me a poem he had written for me and the last two lines were ‘now it is time to get on one knee and ask you Holly to marry me’. I was unsure whether he was being serious or not when he pulled a kinder egg out from behind his back – the chocolate was perfectly sealed, however inside the toy capsule was the big question and a beautiful ring. I realised I was sat in a swimming costume, I was in complete shock, but seriously impressed with how he managed to seal the chocolate back up like it had been untouched! We had a wonderful trip telling our relatives in Scotland the news and came home to tell my grandma who was extremely pleased he popped the question in her home county of Cavan.