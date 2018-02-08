IRELAND’S FIRST EVER INDOOR SKYDIVING CENTRE TAKES FLIGHT

Vertigo Indoor Skydiving, the first and only indoor skydiving simulator on the island of Ireland, has officially opened its doors in the former T13 building in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter. The £1.5 million state-of-the-art facility, which has created 20 new jobs, is the newest venture from Belfast-based adventure centre, We Are Vertigo, bringing the company’s total investment in Northern Ireland’s leisure industry to £5 million.

Developed using world leading Aerodium technology, the indoor skydiving centre allows adrenalin junkies to experience freefall conditions with speeds of up to 200km per hour. The innovative skydiving technology has been used by the movie industry to film stunts for award-winning blockbusters, including the final fight scene in Jackie Chan’s Chinese Zodiac, and has become an increasingly popular sport in recent years, with more and more individuals and teams taking part in bodyflight competitions around the world, including the Indoor Skydiving World Championships.

The adventure activity has also sparked the interest of first-time flyers and novices, with an increasing number of indoor skydiving facilities opening in the UK attracting adrenaline junkies to simple fun seekers. Indoor skydiving is already popular world-wide. We are vertigo have invested heavily in the location, technology, equipment and the training of the centre’s instructors to make this a world-class facility based right in the heart of Belfast.

Indoor skydiving is suitable for those aged 4 and upwards. The facilities can also be used by professionals to train for skydiving qualifications. An indoor skydiving session starts from £45. For further information on bookings and terms and conditions for use visit, www.wearevertigo.com/skydiving or www.facebook.com/VertigoBelfast.

Picture by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.