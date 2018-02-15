Jet2.com Celebrates 15 Years In The Skies

The airline has operated here in Belfast since 2004 and will operate a fleet of 4 aircrafts at the airport this summer having carried over 2.75 milllion customers over the years. Jet2.com flies to 36 sun, city and ski destinations from Belfast International Airport.

He also launched a competition called ‘15 Seconds of Fame’ to mark the 15th anniversary. By creating a video to capture the spirit of Jet2.com, one lucky customer can win 15 free return flights, and 15 runners up can win a pair of free flights.

Last year, the company also celebrated 10 years of package holiday specialist Jet2holidays, which is today the UK’s second largest tour operator. Through Jet2holidays the company offers great value ATOL protected package holidays to over 40 top sun destinations, across the Mediterranean, Canary Islands and Europe. Everything is wrapped up in one great package. Customers have a choice of thousands of 2-5 star hotels, with Jet2.com flights, an industry leading 22kg baggage allowance and airport transfers included. Infants go free on all holidays and all holidays can be secured with a low £60 per person deposit.

For summer 2018 Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has launched its biggest ever flights and holidays programme yet!