posted on February 15th, 2018

Jet2.com Celebrates 15 Years In The Skies


Jet2.com have reached a key milestone, recently celebrating 15 years since their first flight, which took off from Leeds Bradford to Amsterdam. To mark the occasion, celebrations took place yesterday at the company’s first base, Leeds Bradford Airport. Having started with two aircraft serving nine destinations from Leeds Bradford that first year, the company has since grown to become the UK’s third largest airline with a fleet of 88* aircraft flying to 65 sun, city and ski destinations from nine UK bases and have carried more than 65 million passangers. The popularity of its friendly low fares, great flight times and generous 22kg baggage allowance (plus 10kg hand baggage) has enabled the airline to enjoy this growth.

The airline has operated here in Belfast since 2004 and will operate a fleet of 4 aircrafts at the airport this summer having carried over 2.75 milllion customers over the years. Jet2.com flies to 36 sun, city and ski destinations from Belfast International Airport.

Jet2.com customers and staff, including colleagues who worked at the airline on that very first day of operations and who were on the company’s first ever flight, were joined by Peter Andre for a morning of celebration. The celebrity guest surprised customers at check-in and even boarded the aircraft to serenade customers and staff with a special ‘Happy Birthday’ rendition.

He also launched a competition called ‘15 Seconds of Fame’ to mark the 15th anniversary. By creating a video to capture the spirit of Jet2.com, one lucky customer can win 15 free return flights, and 15 runners up can win a pair of free flights.

Last year, the company also celebrated 10 years of package holiday specialist Jet2holidays, which is today the UK’s second largest tour operator. Through Jet2holidays the company offers great value ATOL protected package holidays to over 40 top sun destinations, across the Mediterranean, Canary Islands and Europe. Everything is wrapped up in one great package.  Customers have a choice of thousands of 2-5 star hotels, with Jet2.com flights, an industry leading 22kg baggage allowance and airport transfers included. Infants go free on all holidays and all holidays can be secured with a low £60 per person deposit.

For summer 2018 Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has launched its biggest ever flights and holidays programme yet!