Love is in the air at The Lost City!

Belfast’s latest attraction ‘The Lost City’ is offering an innovative solution to couples that are seeking a ‘date with a difference’ this Valentine’s Day.

The Lost City Adventure Golf at Cityside Retail and Leisure Park in Belfast has become a top date destination since it opened to the public in December. In response to demand, the popular venue has decided to celebrate its first Valentine’s Day in style.

The Valentine’s Day in style, coincides with Lent. This gives the perfect opportunity for their two 18-hole adventure golf courses – ‘Sunken Skull Ridge’ and ‘Explorer Falls’ to offer the perfect alternative to a dinner for two!

For more information on ticket prices and booking information, visit: www.lostcityadventuregolf.com/belfast/