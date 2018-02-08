NEW STORE COMING TO BELFAST

This June, the award-winning furniture, lighting and home accessories brand, Neptune, will open its 21st UK store in Belfast. The iconic Ormeau Bakery building is less than 10 minutes drive from Belfast city centre and marks Neptune’s first flagship store in Northern Ireland.

Founded in 1996 by friends, John Sims-Hilditch and Giles Redman, Neptune is an interiors retailer recognised for its exacting standards, design-led aesthetic and expert craftsmanship. Perhaps most well-known for its kitchens, every Neptune piece is designed for a lifetime of use, with its trademark ‘look’ being rooted in British heritage.

Like all of its stores, Neptune Belfast is designed to feel, first and foremost, like a home. The building has been designed by Neptune’s retail design team, transforming it into a one-floor living space with four spacious kitchens, two bedrooms, and a couple of living-dining areas.

“It’s surprising how much you can fit into a relatively small space,” explains Fred Horlock, the lead designer on the project from Neptune’s Retail Design Team. “It’s quite a contemporary space that’s full of light. You walk into a contemporary townhouse-style Suffolk kitchen. From there, there’s a more coastal-contemporary Chichester in our Shell palette with a whitewashed ceiling. One of the two bedrooms has a really contemporary feel which ties in beautifully with the open plan Limehouse kitchen and living area.”

Neptune Belfast will display a large portion of the collections with designs for every room of the home presented within a lifestyle environment. Its four kitchen collections will be showcased along with furniture for the bedroom, living room and dining area. Additionally, visitors to the store will see a design office and accessories area with a large floral display. It will also feature a section dedicated to Neptune Tailored. Here, customers will be able to get up close to its house-blended paints and the extensive selection of textiles that make up its fabric library.

More details of the store opening will be posted on Neptune’s website with plans set for a late June opening.

www.neptune.com