NI Golf ‘on par’ with the best at Florida’s PGA Show

Tourist Ireland’s golf promotional programme for 2018 kicked off last week in Orlando, Florida. Twelve golf and tourism operators from all around the island of Ireland, as well as two American golf tour operators, jointed Tourism Ireland at the PGA Golf Merchandise Show in Orlando, to highlight our world-class golf.

The PGA Show is one of the biggest golf exhibitions in the United States, as it attracts more than 40,000 golfing professionals and enthusiasts, as well as around 1,000 influential golf journalists, each year.

The American golf market remains a top priority for Tourism Ireland in 2018 and they will be continuing to promote Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland as a top golf destination, meaning they will be able to capitalise on the success of golfers such as Rory McIlroy, Padraig Harrington, Shane Lowry and Darren Clarke etc.

Golf is the world’s largest sports-related travel market and Tourist Ireland is working hard to drive home the message that a golfing holiday is more than just a round of eighteen holes and that the combination of world-class golf and a unique brand of hospitality play a key role in attracting American golfers to visit Ireland.

Northern Ireland’s world-class golf was highlighter to over 100 different influential golf tour operators, journalists and golf pros before the PGA Show kicked off, at a special Ireland Golf Day at The Golden Bear Club at Keene’s Point, Orlando. Tourism Ireland will roll out an extensive programme of activity to promote golf on the island of Ireland in the United States this year, such as highlighting the 2018 Irish Open at Ballyliffin and The Open in 2019 at Royal Portrush.

Building on the successful ‘Home of Champions’ campaign they had previously created, Tourism Ireland’s TV ad will air on the NBC Golf Channel and online at www.golfchannel.com and a digital campaign will run on popular golf websites, driving golf holidaymakers to www.Ireland.com/golf.