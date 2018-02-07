Castle Bridal, Castlewellan wins NI Wedding Boutique of the year after operating for only 7 months!!

Castle Bridal of Castlewellan, County Down have been named NI Wedding Boutique of the year at the Northern Ireland Wedding Awards at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Belfast. This is an amazing achievement given the fact that it has been open less than a year! The boutique rounded off a hugely successful night by also scooping the Wedding Boutique of the year for County Down.

Josie McEvoy and her team were delighted to have picked up both prestigious awards,after being open only 7 months!She thanked her staff for all their hard work and dedication, and also all the customers who nominated the boutique for these awards. Josie & her team are overwhelmed by these two amazing awards and see them as a vindication of the massive effort to ensure that every customer request is catered for,

Apart from the large collection of wedding dresses instore, they stock curvy dresses up to size 32 & their well-known brand True Bride collection. They are a one stop shop from shoes, veils, jewellery & 1 of the largest collections of True Bride bridesmaid dresses. Their dresses come from all over the world to suit every budget plus we have a in-house alteration service available. If you’ve just said yes to the most important question of your life, the next decision should be when you’ll be able to pop in to them!

