POLLOCK & IRVINE

How did you meet your husband?

Believe it or not, I have known my husband from my early childhood as we went to the same primary school and were in the same year but a different class. We then went to different secondary schools and did not connect until we were 17 when we met through friends in November 2010 at a social gathering. We went on a couple of dates together and very soon, we were an item and have been ever since.

How did your husband propose?

It was July 28th 2014 and we were on holiday in the beautiful Greek Island of Crete in a resort called Hersonissos. It was coming near the end of our holiday, we had been out for a meal at an Italian restaurant and decided to retreat to our apartment and relax before the journey home the following day. I was sitting on our balcony embracing the breath-taking scenery from our apartment when Colin came out, got down on one knee and asked me to be his wife! Of course I said YES! He had just made me the happiest girl alive. He produced a ring box from his pocket, so I instantly thought he had been ring shopping (which shocked me)…he opened up the box and there he had a haribo gold ring inside which did make me laugh. We arrived home the next day and went ring shopping and I can safely say I came home with more than a haribo and Colin’s pockets were a bit lighter also!

When and where did you get married?

We got married in our hometown Banbridge, in Scarva St Presbyterian Church on Friday 21st July 2017. Our service was at 12 noon with all our friends and family present – it was perfect. My father who is disabled was able to give me away as my uncle pushed him down the aisle in his wheelchair which meant a lot to me. We enjoyed having some photographs taken after our ceremony featuring a Massey Ferguson tractor as well as our groomsman’s lorry which he had personalised just for us on our big day. We then travelled to Balllymena to our reception which was held in the stunning Tullyglass House Hotel’s Clocktower Suite. We had a beautiful meal, enjoyed the company of our friends and family and we danced the night away as the new Mr & Mrs Irvine.

Describe your gown.

My wedding gown was from the Mark Lesley Collection at Peony Bridal, Hillsborough. The dress featured a delicate lace corset bodice with a tulle princess skirt. The dress flaunted a sweetheart neckline which was embellished with spectacular diamantes and pearls. Crossed ruching at the waist helped define my figure and the beautiful lace appliqué that glistened throughout the bodice and skirt really set the dress off. An overall stunning bridal gown.

What about the bridesmaid dresses?

My bridesmaids wore stunning dresses from the ‘True Bride’ collection at Perfect Day, Lurgan. The dresses were made in chiffon with a pleated bodice and had delicate beadwork to the waist and back. The dresses were in the colour ‘heather’ and were truly elegant, the bridesmaids looked fabulous and many people passed comment on how amazing the dresses were – particularly the colour.

Can you describe your bouquet?

My wedding flowers were supplied by the very talented Wendy Hull of Flowers by Wendy, Lisburn. My bridal bouquet was a teardrop shaped arrangement consisting of a blush pink sweet avalanche rose which complimented the soft lilac tones of the memory lane rose. Filler flowers of baby’s breath and the delicate wax flower tied everything together magnificently. The final sentimental touch was a charm with my grandmother’s photograph in it which was attached to my bouquet. The bridal party carried matching hand tied bouquets and the men also wore matching toned lilac and pink roses in their button holes.

What was the highlight of the day?

I have to say, I had the most fantastic wedding day; it really was a dream come true and we both enjoyed every minute of it. It’s hard to select a highlight as the whole day was perfect from start to finish however, the fact that my Father and Grandfather were able to be with us after both battling with their health meant a lot. Also, we were graced with wonderful weather which was not predicted, in fact the weather forecast give heavy rain and potential thunderstorms that day- it rained early in the morning and that was it, not a spit of rain the rest of the day…prayers were definitely answered. Besides the weather and the presence of loved ones, getting to marry the love of my life is definitely the ultimate highlight!