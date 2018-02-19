Visit Belfast becomes ‘China Ready’

The Visit Belfast Welcome Centre scores an island-wide first to secure global China Ready status.

Visit Belfast has been recognised for being ‘China Ready’, another major accomplishment in the tourism agency’s efforts to maximise on the city’s growing popularity with Chinese tourists. As Belfast and NI’s flagship visitor information centre, it is the first on the island of Ireland to secure this market status. The new China Ready accreditation, which helps identify global services that Chinese visitors can trust, recognises the measures Visit Belfast has taken to cater for the increasing Chinese visitor market, a key growth market for the UK and Ireland.

Tourist trips from China to the UK and Ireland have doubled in the past decade, with Europe being a major global destination for Chinese tourists who tend to stay longer and are also among the biggest tourist spenders. Everyone in Belfast can benefit from a thriving and prosperous economy. The strengthening relationship with China stands in helping to achieve that aim.