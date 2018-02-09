Young Musicians and Actors Wanted for Paperboy Auditions

Youth Music Theatre UK are looking for young actors and musicians from Falls and Shankill Road for the 2018 production of Tony Macaulay’s Paperboy,

Youth Music Theatre UK (YMT), the leading UK music theatre for young people, that has helped shape the careers of many including Grammy award winners Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith, is now searching for Northern Ireland’s next big musical theatre star!

The brand-new musical adaption for Tony Macaulay’s Paperboy will be performed in Belfast’s Lyric Theatre in July 2018. Special auditions will take place on the Falls Road at Falls Leisure Centre and Shankill Road at Spectrum Centre on the 16th February 2018.

Shankill Road is the location where the novel has taken place and is where author and peace wall builder Tony Macaulay grew up. Auditions are open to anyone aged between 11-21 years of age and no previous experience is required. Auditions for all eight productions of the YMT’s UK-wide 15th season of new musical theatre, including Paperboy, will take place at Dance Ireland Dublin on the 21st January, The Playhouse Theatre, Derry/Londonderry on the 3rd February and Lyric Theatre Belfast on the 4th February. The wide popularity of Tony Macaulay’s Paperboy has led to its success across the world; the book has been published in the UK and Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the USA.

Tony Macaulay has said that he believes the arts can break down barriers and build peace, bringing people together, which is why they are looking for some strong singers, actors, dancers and musicians from Ireland who will have the opportunity to work along side some of the most talented and best in the industry.

Belfast-born, platinum-selling singer-songwriter Duke Special and Derry born stand up comedian Andrew Boyle, will join renowned director Steven Dexter and choreographer Jennifer Rooney to bring Paperboy to life on the stage. Youth Music Theatre UK’s Executive Producer, Jon Bromwich, said that Paperboy is a flagship show of the YMT’s 2018 summer season and that it is also their 15th anniversary season, making it a special one.