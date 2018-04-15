The Department for Communities held a celebration event in Mossley Mill to mark the 15th anniversary of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS). The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service is the highest award given to volunteer groups across the UK to recognise their outstanding work. Almost 100 local organisations have been honoured in recognition of the outstanding work they carry out in their communities since the Award launched in 2002. The event was organised by Volunteer Now alongside the QAVS NI Representative.Voices of Volunteers was an amazing evening full of volunteer stories, music and celebration as well as a speech from the key speaker, Sir Martyn Lewis CBE, chairman of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service Awards Committee. Her Majesty The Queen sent a message to the event saying “Volunteers are the lifeblood of every community. They address almost every kind of need and make a significant contribution to the lives and wellbeing of people across the United Kingdom. Their work is greatly valued.”