Charity Match In Aid Of Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust

Grandon Architecture is hosting a charity football game, taking place on Sunday 22nd April at Derry City’s Brandywell stadium. The charity of choice is the amazing Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Legends Paddy McCourt, Barry Molloy, Shaun Holmes to name but a few will be involved in the Derry City Legends vs Grandon Architecture match. The Kevin Bell Trust (KBRT) was formed on June 16th 2013 following the tragic death of Kevin Bell, aged 26 years, in New York.

The charity have now repatriated 476 loved ones to their families in Ireland from countries worldwide such as Australia, Argentina, South Korea, USA, Canada, Ecuador, Cambodia, India, Uganda to name just a few. The Trust repatriates approximately 10-15 loved ones back to Ireland per month and on a 32 counties basis for all sides of the community, creed, colour and circumstances of death. KBRT are the GAA’s official charity and also the official charity for Cork International Airport and Belfast International Airport with the costs per repatriation getting up to £12,000 depending on the circumstances of the death, local charges and hospital release costs.

Entrance on the day is personal donation only. The Charity match aims to raise money for this amazing cause, so come along and bring your family and friends.