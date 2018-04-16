DS Store Eglinton brings Parisian Chic to Northern Ireland

The new DS Store Eglinton brings a taste of Paris to Northern Ireland, opening its doors to customers for the first time on Thursday, 19 April. Located on Courtauld Way, Eglinton, near Londonderry (BT47 3DN) it is a completely new build, conceived from the ground up to represent the expanding premium French car brand DS Automobiles. Embracing the very latest technology, DS Store Eglinton will provide new and used car buyers with a special environment to explore, experience, specify and purchase their next DScar.

Andrew Miller, Dealer Principal of JC Halliday & Sons in Eglinton, commented: “The opening of DS Store Eglinton is a great moment for all at JC Halliday & Sons. We share the vision with DS Automobiles in the growing demand in premium and stylishly-distinctive new cars that reflect strongly on their owners’ status and vehicle aspirations. A DS Store has a very different feel to a traditional car showroom with a premium space for displays and attention-to-detail features that gives customers a feeling of well-being in stylish surroundings.

“DS Store Eglinton, the only DS outlet in Northern Ireland, permits customers to be on a progressive and immersive journey that makes specifying a new car to be a wholly delightful experience. This can start with a high-definition, life-sized 3D DS Virtual Reality experience through to the arrival of their bespoke-specified new DS car. This environment raises the bar of customer experience to a new level. We welcome everyone to come and see it for themselves, and to enjoy refreshments and one-to-one service from our DS Expert Advisors.”

DS Store Eglinton incorporates a number of features designed to enhance the customer’s experience:

3300sq ft showroom can accommodate the display of 5 DS cars

3D DS Virtual Vision area – for a life-size configuration of a customer specified DS car of their choice

Lounge area – with Nespresso coffee machine and comfortable bespoke seating

Air conditioned surroundings, lightly scented with an exclusive DS ambience-scent via a special diffuser

Digital configurator and crafted items display, including vehicle options available

As well as displaying a compilation of beautifully crafted items from collectors’ models to leather bags, scented candles and books, the DS Store brings together an exclusive array of physical and virtual assets. The result enables each customer to try out before they buy in a stylish and chic environment that is nonetheless a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

The DS Store concept is a retail outlet very different from a normal car showroom. Offering an entire brand experience, it’s designed as a luxury boutique dedicated to the DS brand. The unique Parisian chic atmosphere is reflected in every design detail: from the colour scheme, the DS designed furniture, lighting effect, to the DS scented rooms and chosen music, everything is in harmony to create a unique environment.

Alain Descat, Managing Director at DS Automobiles in the UK commented, says: “2018 represents an important period for the emerging DS brand. We have started a new-generation of new models, the first of which is DS 7 CROSSBACK, the SUV by DS. In parallel we are introducing an expansive range of services to ensure each person has a unique customer experience, under the guise of ‘Only You, the DS Experience’, to ensure all services are extended to our customers and we also have a growing network of dedicated DS Stores and DS Salons, primary among which is DS Store Eglinton.

“We’ve used intuitive technology like DS Virtual Vision to be at the forefront of new ways for our customers to specify, experience and buy a new car in order to make their lives easier and better informed. DS Store Eglinton has been finished with great attention-to-detail. The result has the French savoir-faire we’re renowned for and most importantly, we’ve created an appealing environment for our customers to immerse themselves with the DS brand.”

For more information on DS Store Eglinton, visit: www.DSstoreNI.com or telephone 02871 811470.