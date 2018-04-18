Electric Ireland launch The Annual Wake Up Campaign

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell (aka Michelle from Derry Girls) joined other well-know Northern Ireland faces, including GAA legend Oisin McConville and Q radio’s Stephen and Cate to help launch Electric Ireland’s Wake Up campaign and encouraging people of all ages to sign up to walk from Darkness into Light. The annual Darkness Into Light campaign invites the people of Northern Ireland to Wake up and Walk on Saturday, May 12th to raise vital funds for suicide prevention, suicide bereavement and self-harm.

Electric Ireland, together with Pieta House, the organisers of Darkness Into Light which is now in its tenth year, have joined with some of Northern Ireland’s best known personalities to raise awareness that how we treat each other is a matter of life and death whilst also helping to de-stigmatise suicide and self-harm. Darkness Into Light has become much more than a fundraiser; it is now a global movement which touches the hearts and minds of people throughout Ireland and around the world with over 180,000 participants taking part last year. All registrations must be completed online by Friday May 4th to receive the new design, free Darkness Into Light t-shirt via post and secure a spot at a registered location.

Visit www.darknessintolight.ie to register to Wake Up and Walk to help create a brighter future for everyone. Early registration is vital as spaces fill up quickly, for the latest news and updates follow Pieta House on Twitter https://twitter.com/PietaHouse and Electric Ireland at https://twitter.com/ElecIrelandNI

Northern Ireland venues for Darkness Into Light walks:

Antrim & Newtonabbey

Ballymena

Hannahstown

Ormeau Park Belfast

Derry City

Rostrevor

Lisnaskea

Cookstown

Strabane