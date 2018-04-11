The Hillsborough Festival of Literature & Ideas will take place Friday 27 – Sunday 29 April 2018 with.The festival offers more than 30 events taking place throughout the village, and will include poetry, prose, music, film and talks. Artists coming to the village include: one of Ireland’s most prolific and accomplished prose writers, Donal Ryan; Scottish First Book Award-winner Kerry Hudson; Seamus Heaney Centre Fellow Doireann Ní Ghríofa and NI Music Prize-winner Joshua Burnside. There are events for children and families, including The Great Hillsborough Book Hunt, writing and craft workshops, and Writers in Schools visits in association with Poetry Ireland. The festival is supported by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council and is delivered by the team behind the John Hewitt International Summer School, a six-day festival of culture and creativity!

Full details here: https://bit.ly/2Hfj4bb