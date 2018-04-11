Let’s Talk About It: An Evening at No Alibis

Bestselling author Isabel Losada, who is the author of The Battersea Park Road to Enlightenment (Bloomsbury), A Beginner’s Guide to Changing the World: For Tibet, with Love (Bloomsbury) and Men! (Virgin), is coming to No Alibis, Belfast to talk about sex.

In her latest book, Sensation: Adventures in Sex, Love and Pleasure (Watkins Publishing), Losada brings her unique blend of humour, curiosity and honesty to the still-taboo subject of sexuality. This is a brave, funny and often vulnerable quest to dispel myths and to find out how we can improve feelings of connectedness and make our sex life blissful.

During a unique evening, Losada will explore how to transform sex for the better in the context of a long term and monogamous relationship. This is an evening for all adults, whether you’ve been married for 40 years or are 18-years-old and single. Audience members are also invited to (anonymously) write down the questions they have always been too afraid to ask – be prepared for honesty and laughter.

Be sure to snap up your tickets now for what promises to be a unique, informative and fun evening.

Isabel Losada – Sensation: Adventures in Life, Love and Pleasure

Friday 20 April 2018, 7pm, No Alibis Bookstore, Belfast

www.noalibis.com