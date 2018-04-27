This time last week, pupils from St Patrick’s Primary School in Donaghmore jetted off on what really was, ‘The Ultimate School Trip’! The pupils won Jet2’s nationwide competition, to go on the trip of a lifetime to the amazing Sol Katmandu Park & Resort in Majorca.

Ulster Tatler came along to experience the magical weekend that marked the finale of Jet2’s hugely successful campaign. The extraordinary trip, run by Jet2holidays and school travel company WST Travel, included a VIP send off at Belfast International Airport, a welcome dinner with the celebrities, and the ultimate school disco and that was only the first night! Not only did the pupils and their teachers get to enjoy the sunshine but the kids took part in fun educational workshops with celebrity hosts including Dick & Dom, Angellica Bell, and Diversity’s Jordan Banjo. The workshops focused on science, history, drama and crafts, creating a real buzz of excitement and fun amongst the pupils, and made for a weekend that they will never forget!

The chance to win this trip of a lifetime had more than 1,600 entries and 100,000 votes, with the County Tyrone school children being one of nine schools in the U.K to win. The pupils won their place on the trip, after devising and creating a competition entry in response to a challenge posed by Jet2holidays to produce a promotional piece for Sol Katmandu Park & Resort. Steve Lee, Commercial Director of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, who was on the trip said: “St Patrick’s Primary School, really earned their place on the Jet2holidays Ultimate School Trip to Sol Katmandu & Resort thanks to their brilliant entry.”

St Patrick’s Primary School Principal, Dera Cahalane commented, “This trip has been the most amazing experience. Jet2 and WST staff treated us like family and Katmandu Park and hotel were amazing. Both were child friendly and absolutely suited to the occasion. Our children thoroughly enjoyed all the facilities on offer. They were especially amazed at the workshops and the opportunities to meet some of their favourite celebrities. Our children and staff have special memories which will last a lifetime.” 45 schools across the UK were shortlisted to go into a public vote, with each of these 45 schools winning £1,000 worth of school equipment vouchers. After a public vote, which saw more than 100,000 people get involved, the pupils at St Patrick’s Primary School were chosen as the winner, thanks to their fantastic promotional video and song which can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mcSHP7uR_wY&list=PLvE45KS3Rirlrqb5ZZ00EYhIQGoN-D4ox&index=5

Keep an eye out for full coverage of the trip and this amazing Jet2 holiday location in our upcoming June Edition of Ulster Tatler!