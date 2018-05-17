The Ards and North Down Pipe Band Championships, the first pipe band contest of the 2018 season, was held in wall to wall sunshine at Castle Grounds, Bangor on Saturday 12th May. Hosted by the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association Northern Ireland Branch (RSPBANI) in conjunction with Ards and North Down Borough Council the event saw 40 bands and 46 drum majors take part. The chieftain of the Day was Councillor Robert Adair (Mayor of Ards and North Down Council) who took the salute and presented the prizes. A Highland Dancing Competition held in First Bangor Presbyterian Church Hall added to the Scottish flavour of the day in Bangor.