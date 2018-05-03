Charles Hurst Land Rover Puts Belfast First At UK Awards

Charles Hurst has hit the top spot at Land Rover UK’s Retailer Conference for its aftersales service and expertise. Beating off keen competition from franchised dealerships in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, Belfast-based Charles Hurst Land Rover is now officially ‘Aftersales Retailer of the Year’. Recognising the prestige marque’s best UK dealerships and quality of service, Land Rover, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, singled out Charles Hurst’s Belfast Aftersales team for the top prize and praised the company for its dedication to providing a first-rate customer experience. Land Rover judges were impressed by the team’s commitment to consistently exceeding customer expectations in its aftersales service and the importance which it placed on new and longstanding relationships.

Andrew Gilmore, Charles Hurst Group Aftersales Director, said:

“Charles Hurst Land Rover has a very clear direction and customer focus on our aftersales service delivery and we’re really pleased that this is recognised by Land Rover UK and among our peers in the industry.

“Our award win is the result of a real team effort and I’m thrilled that our collective efforts have been noticed in this way.”

Charles Hurst also highlighted the contributions made by Land Rover Aftersales Manager Glenn McCartney and by Parts Manager David Cockfield, who helped in leading the Belfast’s team UK victory at the national awards.