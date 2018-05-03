Exclusive Holiday Destination for Summer 2018

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have kicked off their Summer 18 programme from Belfast International Airport.

The launch of the new route to Madeira from Belfast International and eight other brand new destinations, demonstrates the huge expansion of Jet2 here in Belfast. It marks the start of Jet2’s biggest ever summer programme from Belfast International Airport, with more flights, seats and hotels than ever before giving Northern Ireland holidaymakers even more choice. The inaugural flight to Madeira is the first of seven new destinations launching in the next week. Earlier this week lucky Northern Ireland holidaymakers were served up some tasty treats, in the theme of the Madeiran Flower Festival, which traditionally takes place on the Portuguese island throughout April and May. The new route to Madeira is exclusive, meaning Jet2.com is the only airline flying to Funchal from the island of Ireland, a clear indicator of the company’s desire to give Northern Ireland holidaymakers even greater choice and flexibility when booking their holidays. The leading leisure airline and package holiday specialist will fly to 23 destinations from Belfast International in Summer 2018 meaning we won’t be stuck for choice. In line with their family friendly approach, the company also recently expanded its Free Resort Flight Check-In service, meaning customers in nine destinations and 250 hotels can now securely drop their bags off on the last day of their holiday, making their flight home quicker, easier and more convenient.

The nine new destinations from Belfast International are:

Madeira

First flight on April 30th with weekly Monday services operating all-year round. com is the only airline flying to this famous island, known for its green and rugged landscape, from the island of Ireland

Paphos

First flight departs on May 2nd with a weekly Wednesday service operating until the end of October. Paphos is famed for its archaeological sites relating to Aphrodite, including ruins of palaces, tombs and mosaic-tiled villas

Antalya

First flight on May 3rd with weekly Thursday services operating through to the end of October. Antalya offers Northern Ireland holidaymakers some of the best beaches in Turkey and a stylish mix of old and new, from ancient Roman temples to trendy waterfront bars

Naples

First flight on May 4th with a weekly Friday service operating through to early October. Naples is one of Italy’s oldest, most artistic and most delicious cities, known for its culinary delights and access to the stunning Amalfi Coast

Rhodes

First flight on May 4th with a weekly Friday service operating until the end of October, Rhodes is a picturesque Greek island, offering sandy beaches, lush forests, medieval towns and a buzzing nightlife

Costa de Almeria

First flight on May 5th with two weekly services (Tuesday and Saturday) until late-September, Costa de Almeria offers Blue Flag beaches and white washed villages. Northern Ireland holidaymakers can take their pick from the family friendly resort of Roquetas de Mar or the historic village of Mojacar for authentic Spanish charm

Crete (Heraklion)

First flight on May 7th with weekly Monday services operating through to the end of October. Sandy beaches, seafront tavernas, ancient palaces and neon nightlife – this sun-soaked island has the lot for Northern Ireland holidaymakers to enjoy.

Dalaman

Starting June 26th, a weekly Tuesday service will operate until the end of September. With resorts on the famous ‘turquoise coast’, Dalaman offers visitors stunning blue seas, vast beaches and ancient ruins

Malta

With weekly Thursday services starting in early-April and operating until the end of October, Malta offers year-round sun and upbeat resorts like Sliema and St Julian’s. Visitors can tour Malta’s three UNESCO sites – made up of ancient temples, Roman ruins and medieval cities

For further information or to book, please visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.