‘FISHING FOR TALENT’

GALGORM RESORT & SPA GETS READY TO REEL IN APPRENTICES

Galgorm Resort & Spa, Northern Ireland’s globally-recognised luxury hotel and wellness destination, is calling on young adults interested in a career in hospitality to apply for its inaugural Apprenticeship Programme.

Galgorm’s all-new ‘Go to Grow Apprenticeship Programme’ represents an annual investment of £250,000 by the company and will expose students to the hotelier’s world-leading hospitality approach, as well as guaranteed employment at the Resort or one of the company’s other restaurants, for those who successfully complete the programme. The comprehensive one-year programme offers students the chance to be part of one of three programmes; Food & Beverage Service, Professional Cookery or Spa Therapy. Apprentices will be in a position to learn as they earn, gaining both practical hands-on experience whilst achieving accreditation through the City & Guilds or CIBTAC qualification frameworks.

Delivered in conjunction with Northern Regional College and Bronwyn Conroy Beauty School and within the accredited qualifications framework, the programme will offer apprentices a weekly mix of masterclasses and workshops alongside their practical experience, to enhance their learning and development and provide invaluable insight into the hospitality industry. Commencing in September 2018, the new programme builds on the success of The Resort’s existing trainee management and operational trainee schemes. All the programmes have been developed in line with the resorts ‘grow your own’ strategy, focussed on the development of the next generation of hospitality professionals, who will in turn help future proof not only Galgorm but the hospitality industry as a whole.

Commenting on the Go to Grow Apprenticeship Programme, Richard McGowan, Galgorm Project Manager: School of Excellence and Staff Wellness, said: “Galgorm Resort & Spa enjoys a global reputation for excellence and through the Apprenticeship Programme we want to open the doors on that excellence to the next generation.

“Northern Ireland’s tourism industry is flourishing at an exponential rate with a wealth of investment being made across the sector. With that growth however comes the challenge of finding sufficient talent and resource to deliver. We are meeting that challenge head on by investing £250,000 annually in the scheme, demonstrating our commitment to nurture and inspire a wealth of young resource.

“Go to Grow will expose students to some of the world’s most exclusive brands, immerse them in practices that have gained us a global reputation for excellence and allow them to train at facilities so exclusive they are not found anywhere else in Ireland. We want to give them that insight though into the operation of one of the UK and Ireland’s busiest and most successful Resorts because they are the future of our hospitality industry.”

With more than twenty awards scooped last year, including being named Global Spa of the Year 2017 at the World Luxury Hotel Awards, Galgorm are world renowned for exemplary standards. Deadline for entries closes on 1st June 2018. To find out more or to apply, visit Galgorm.com/apprentice