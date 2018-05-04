Jacob Stockdale talks about tries, television and the moment he nearly quit rugby to Jane Hardy…

Stockdale’s weekly routine is naturally all about the game. “It is my life. Rugby’s not a hobby, it’s my job.” Yet Stockdale nearly didn’t become Ulster and Ireland’s game maker. The speedy wing went to Wallace High School and was a late developer in sports terms. There was even a time he went right off the other beautiful game, as he recalls: “I wouldn’t say I was ever tempted by another sport, but I was tempted to quit when I was fourteen to fifteen. I wasn’t so good, I wasn’t enjoying it and wasn’t big enough. There was a point where I missed some training sessions.” He adds that it was all credit to his old coach at Wallace, Derek Suffern, that he continued. “I don’t know if he saw potential but he persuaded me to come back.”

