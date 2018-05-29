Katharine Walker crowned Miss Northern Ireland 2018

Katharine Walker has been crowned the 2018 Insanity Tan Miss Northern Ireland at the glittering black tie event at the Europa Hotel, Belfast on Monday 28th May. The stunning 23 year old pediatric nurse from Hillsborough impressed the panel of judges on the night with her beauty, charm and personality, giving her the winning edge over twenty-four other finalists, to acquire the coveted crown from previous titleholder, Anna Henry.

The exclusive gala final was a glamorous affair hosted by UTV presenter Marc Mallet and former Miss Northern Ireland and television presenter, Zoe Salmon Corrie. Contest organiser and Managing Director of top Belfast modelling agency ACA Models, Alison Clarke said: “We are thrilled that Katharine has won the title. Although the standard of talent has been extremely high this year, Katharine has really sparkled throughout the contest and she certainly wowed the judging panel on the night.”

Winner Katharine Walker said: “I am absolutely delighted to wear the Insanity Tan Miss Northern Ireland crown and be given the opportunity to represent Northern Ireland in this way! Taking part in the contest has been such an immense experience and I never thought I would come this far. I’ve always looked up to previous Miss Northern Ireland winners, so I hope to follow in their footsteps and become a positive role model for other local girls. The competition has already been such a life changing experience and I have made friends for life. Winning this title is undoubtedly life-changing and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for me!”

Katharine will receive an extensive prize package worth thousands of pounds including a year’s modelling contract with ACA Models, an all-expenses paid trip to Miss World,1 years beauty treatments and complimentary Insanity spray Tan’s from Bronze Tanning & Beauty Salons, a make up hamper from Make Up Pro Store worth over £500, a personal training package with Think Fit tailored just for her, a stylish Fiat 500 car from Donnelly Group, a new designer wardrobe provided by Rosie’s Closet and much much more.

Runner’s up on the night were Lucy Spratt aged 22 from Belfast who came second in the contest and Klaudia Gorska aged 18 from Magherafelt who was placed third.

Gerry McBride and Joe McGlinchey, joint MD’s of Bronze Direct and producers of Insanity Tan said: “It has been an absolute pleasure sponsoring Miss NI as title sponsors for another year. Congratulations to Katharine on being crowned Insanity Tan Miss Northern Ireland 2018 and we can’t wait for Katharine to enjoy all of the amazing beauty treatments we have on offer at our Bronze Tanning & Beauty salons throughout the year of her reign.”

On handing over her title, the 2017 winner Anna Henry said: “I’ve had an incredible year as Miss Northern Ireland. It’s been real honour fulfilling this role and I’ve gained so much from my experience. It’s with a heavy heart that I relinquish my crown, but I am so happy to be passing it to Katharine, who is a deserving winner. I wish her all the very best for her year as Insanity Tan Miss Northern Ireland 2018.”

